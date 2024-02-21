Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Wednesday 21st February, 2024

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Wednesday 21st February 2024.

The PUNCH: The Senate on Tuesday resolved to probe how the N30tn Ways and Means loans of the Central Bank of Nigeria was obtained and spent by the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari. Ways and Means is a loan facility through which the CBN finances the government’s budget shortfalls.

Vanguard: The Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association, NECA, has advised the Federal Government to eschew pride and review the removal of fuel subsidy and the floating of nation’s currency, the naira, warning of looming unemployment crisis, particularly with the current harsh economic situation.

The Nation: The Federal Government talked tough yesterday on attempts by forces bent on creating anarchy and destabilising the country. It accused those who lost election and cannot wait till 2027 on working for the downfall of the country.

Daily Trust: The naira Tuesday slid further at the parallel market in spite of the clampdown the federal government ordered on foreign exchange market speculators. Bureau De Change (BDC) hubs were raided in Abuja, Lagos and Kano and some operators were arrested.

