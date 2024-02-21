Thomas Tuchel, Bayern Munich Agree To Part Ways

German Bundesliga perennial champions, Bayern Munich have agreed to part ways with their manager, Thomas Tuchel, at the end of this season.

Thomas Tuchel was appointed to replace Julian Nagelsmann in March 2023 due to a poor run of games in the Bundesliga. The former Chelsea manager managed to win the Bundesliga title at the tail end of the 2022-2023 season.

So far this season, Thomas Tuchel has been so inconsistent with Bayern Munich that the German giants are currently out of all the domestic cup tournaments.

They are only left to contend for the German Bundesliga and the UEFA Champions League this season. Unfortunately, Bayern Munich are currently five points behind first-placed Bayer Leverkusen in the league table.

To make matters worse, they suffered a 1-0 defeat in their UEFA Champions League round of 16 first-leg tie with Lazio and are now condemned to turn the tie in the return leg in March.

Due to the poor state of things at the club, the club’s CEO, Jan-Christian Dreesen, said in a statement that Thomas Tuchel and Bayern have agreed to part ways at the end of the 2023-2024 season.

Dreesen said, “In an open, good conversation decided to mutually end our collaboration in the summer. Our goal is to carry out a sporting realignment with a new coach for the 2024/25 season.

“Until then, every individual in the club is expressly challenged to achieve the maximum possible in the Champions League and the Bundesliga.

“I also explicitly hold the team responsible. Especially in the Champions League, we are convinced that after the 0-1 defeat in the first leg at Lazio, Rome, we will advance to the quarter-finals in the second leg in our fully occupied Allianz Arena with our fans behind us”.

Thomas Tuchel added, “We have agreed that we will end our collaboration after this season. Until then, my coaching team will of course continue to do everything we can to ensure maximum success”.