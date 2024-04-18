NPFL: Coach Paul Offor Writes To Sporting Lagos After Sack

Former Sporting Lagos head coach, Paul Offor has taken to his X page to write a farewell message to the club a day after the side sacked him.

Paul Offor and his coaching crew at Sporting Lagos were sacked on Wednesday, April 17 due to a poor run of games. He has been replaced by former Kwara United coach, Abdullahi Biffo.

In his farewell message, the 35-year-old Nigerian tactician reflected on his 15 months at the club and appreciated the club’s key stakeholders led by the club’s chairman, Godwin Enakhena for their support.

Coach Paul Offor wrote: “After 15 months spent together, I thought long and hard on the best way to say goodbye to this amazing football club Sporting Lagos. It felt like home since the first time I arrived. I owe my gratitude to the players and staff who welcomed me right from the start.

“More specifically, I want to thank all the players who worked under me from the national league to NPFL. Together, we made magic!

“Special thanks to Mr Godwin Enakhena, Coach Paul Aigbogun, Ayobami Animasahun, Yemisi Cole, and Nneoma Ukandu for their support. To the Sporting Lagos media team led by David Odunlami, I love you guys.

“Together, we brought Premier League football back to Lagos. We made Lagos a fortress. Thank you for the constant 12th-man support. I am forever grateful. I love you.

“Finally, to the amazing Sporting Lagos fans, thank you for rooting for me and the boys. Thank you for always speaking to us. Thank you for creating a special atmosphere for us to fight for the badge.

“Thank you to Shola Akinlade, Ekene Agu, and Fola Olatunji-David for the faith and trust you placed in me; owning an institution like Sporting Lagos brings a lot of responsibility but you constantly showed interest in the wellbeing of everyone in the club.

“I can’t mention all the amazing people in this amazing club but I specifically thank Mr. Vincent Enakhena (kits and equipment manager), John Olowookere (masseur), Mr. Sunday (Mobolaji Johnson Stadium), and Mr. Ola (Legacy Pitch) for their unconditional support.”

Paul Offor and his coaching crew lost their jobs at Sporting Lagos after leading the club to 11th place in the NPFL table with 38 points in 30 games.

Under his watch, Sporting Lagos recorded just 10 wins, 8 draws, and an unprecedented 12 defeats and they are currently four points away from the relegation zone.

Before things went sour for him at the club, Paul Offor led Sporting Lagos from the Nigeria National League (NNL) to the NPFL within his first months at the club.

Before he joined the Lagos-based club, he had worked with the Cotonou-based Premier League club, Djeffa FC, and Warri Wolves in the NNL.

In the absence of Offor at Sporting Lagos, Biffo is expected to come in and stabilize the side and help them remain in the NPFL for the rest of the 2023-2024 season.