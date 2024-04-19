Sports Minister Gives Timeline For Appointment Of Super Eagles Head Coach

Super Eagles of Nigeria are expected to get a new head coach in the next one to two weeks, according to the country’s sports minister, John Enoh.

The Super Eagles have been without a permanent head coach since February 29, 2024, when Jose Peseiro’s contract expired.

Naija News gathered that the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) made efforts to extend Jose Peseiro’s contract after the 2023 AFCON, in which they finished second, but the Portuguese tactician’s salary demands prevented that from happening.

In the absence of a permanent coach, Enyimba coach, Finidi George, was named the national team’s interim head coach.

However, most football enthusiasts are unhappy that the NFF has been slow in naming a permanent coach for the Super Eagles, which will have two 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in June.

In an interview on Channels Television, the sports minister said he has been in contact with the NFF over the appointment of a permanent coach and assured that a new coach will be named within a week or two.

“Unfortunately, the senior national team doesn’t have a coach”, the minister said.

“The first responsibility of getting a coach lies with the NFF and I have been in touch with the NFF because I think Nigerians didn’t expect that after AFCON and after the contract with coach Peseiro came to an end and wasn’t renewed, that it will take as long and not have a coach yet.

“But NFF is conscious and mindful of our next qualifiers in June; what I can assure is that in the next one or two weeks at the most, the senior national team will have a new coach.”