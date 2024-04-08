Casemiro Says Manchester United’s Form Is Giving Him Sleepless Nights

Advertisement

Manchester United midfielder, Casemiro said he is bothered that he and his teammates are finding it difficult to contend for titles.

Casemiro who is used to playing in the UEFA Champions League every season at Real Madrid, is likely to lose out of the competition next season.

Manchester United have been struggling this season. They were knocked out of the Champions League group stage this season and they are currently 11 points away from 4th-placed Tottenham Hotspur in the race to qualify for the competition next season.

The aim was not only to qualify for the Champions League, a feat they struggled to achieve last season; they were expected to contend for the Premier League title this season.

However, they have suffered too many defeats (12) to be able to contend with clubs like Arsenal (4 defeats), Liverpool (2 defeats), and Manchester City (3 defeats).

As it stands, it is mathematically impossible for Manchester United to get close to the first spot with the 7 league games left for them to play this season.

Casemiro who was part of Manchester United’s 2-2 draw with Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday, April 6, said he has been having sleepless nights over the club’s poor run.

“It’s difficult. This is the point that bothers me most about not fighting for titles”, Casemiro ESPN Brazil.

“Being 20 points behind first place. Sometimes, I can’t even sleep to try to think about doing something different. It’s reality. There’s no point in thinking about title or Champions League places, we need to think about today’s games.”