Coach Luis Enrique Hints At Leaving PSG For Barca, Predicts EPL Title Winner

The former manager of FC Barcelona, Luis Enrique, has noted that he would like to coach the club again but that might be complicated currently.

Luis Enrique first coached FC Barcelona from 2014 to 2017 before he left to coach Spain’s national team from 2018 to 2022.

Enrique lost his job with the Spain national team after failing to do much with the team during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Hence, from the 2022-2023 season, the 53-year-old Spanish tactician was jobless and FC Barcelona were doing well in La Liga with coach Xavi Hernandez ending up with the league title.

Unfortunately for Barcelona, Xavi has announced that he would exit the club at the end of this season leaving the club with the dilemma of finding a replacement.

Luis Enrique who was jobless has now gotten a job as the manager of Paris Saint Germain and it will be extremely difficult for another club to convince him to leave the French Ligue 1 giants.

The sporting director of the club, Deco, has hinted that Enrique is an ideal candidate for the job at Barca but the Spanish tactician said his current contract with PSG has made it more complicated.

“I have always said that I would like to [return], but the reality is that it is very complicated for paths to cross,” Enrique said during a Q&A session on his Twitch channel.

“It is difficult to coincide in time. This summer, from what Xavi has said, they will need another coach, but I have a contract and my rule is to continue and be faithful to the people who trust me.”

He added, “Last summer, I was available, but they had a coach. This summer, they need a coach. It’s difficult for it all to line up.”

Meanwhile, Luis Enrique hopes that Arsenal or Manchester City win the 2023-2024 Premier League title.

He proved his dislike for Liverpool by stressing that he would prefer Aston Villa to win it if Arsenal and City failed to win it. He, however, stressed that Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City are favourites to win the title.

“I would like it if Mikel Arteta won it with Arsenal”, Luis Enrique said on his Twitch channel.

“Otherwise, I’d like it to be Pep Guardiola (Manchester City), who has already won a lot.

“And if not that, then it’s Aston Villa’s Unai Emery.

“City are the favourites in my opinion.”