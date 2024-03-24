Iheanacho, Dessers Excited Over Finidi George’s Tactics Against Ghana

Super Eagles stars, Kelechi Iheanacho and Cyriel Dessers have expressed their excitement over interim coach, Finidi George’s tactics against Ghana.

On Friday, March 22, Finidi George led the Super Eagles to record their first win over Ghana since 2006. The Nigerian side recorded the win in an International friendly at the Stade de Marrakech in Morocco.

In the last four meetings between the two West African rivals, the Black Stars of Ghana recorded two wins and two draws which showed their supremacy over Nigeria in recent years.

But Finidi George who replaced coach Jose Peseiro in an interim capacity used a 3-4-3 formation which later changed to a 3-5-2 formation to defeat the dominant Ghanain side with a 2-1 scoreline courtesy of a penalty goal from Dessers and a goal from substitute Ademola Lookman.

“He [Finidi George] had a clear approach to this game – press aggressively and create more chances in this manner and I think we did that”, Dessers who currently plays for Scottish club, Glasgow Rangers said.

As for Kelechi Iheanacho who finally returned to Super Eagles starting lineup after playing a very minor role under coach Jose Peseiro at the 2023 AFCON, hoped that the coach is given more opportunities to prove himself.

“He has done a fantastic job within such a short space of time, hopefully, he will get more chances to prove himself,” the Leicester City versatile player said.

Finidi George who has reportedly applied to become the permanent coach of the Super Eagles has another opportunity to convince the Nigeria Football Federation when the Super Eagles take on Mali in their second friendly game in Morocco.

The friendly game between the Super Eagles and Mali will kick off at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, March 26.