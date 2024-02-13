‘We Will Be Back’ – Kelechi Iheanacho Insists After Super Eagles Failed To Win 2023 AFCON

Leicester City forward, Kelechi Iheanacho, is confident that the Super Eagles will return to Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) to win the title.

Kelechi Iheanacho was one of the least utilized players in the Super Eagles’ 2023 AFCON squad because he joined the team when he was not fully fit.

The Leicester City forward made just two appearances as a substitute throughout the tournament. His second appearance in the 2023 AFCON came in the second half of the final when the Eagles were losing 2-1.

Unfortunately, despite the Super Eagles’ last-minute push, they lost to Ivory Coast, who they defeated 1-0 in the group stage.

After the tournament, Kelechi Iheanacho took to his X page to stress how painful it is to lose an AFCON final as he appreciated Nigerians for their support.

“Normally na this one dey pain pass wey you don see the trophy but you no touch am ba wahala. We will be back,” Iheanacho wrote.

“Thank you to all Nigerians who supported us God bless you all, let’s keep believing. Thank you MostHighGod.”

Meanwhile, Super Eagles goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali has taken to his X page to show his support for his teammate, Alex Iwobi, who has been a victim of cyberbullying since the 2023 AFCON ended on Sunday, February 11.

Some Nigerian football enthusiasts who feel Iwobi didn’t do enough for the team, especially in the final against Ivory Coast, stormed social media to troll the Fulham midfielder, forcing him to delete all his content on Instagram.

“We win together, we lose together, we are all one. Stay strong,” Nwabali wrote on X on Tuesday, February 13, alongside pictures of Iwobi.