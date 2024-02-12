CAF Writes To Super Eagles Goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali After Losing To Ivory Coast

The Confederation of African Football (CAF), has sent a message of encouragement to Super Eagles of Nigeria goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali after his team lost the 2023 AFCON title to Ivory Coast.

Stanley Nwabali was one of the brightest stars in the Super Eagles’ 2023 AFCON squad though he wasn’t a prominent member of the team before the commercement of the tournament.

In the group stage of the tournament, the 27-year-old Nwabali who is currently contracted to Chippa United of South Africa conceded just a goal in three games.

The former Enyimba of Aba goalkeeper continued with his prolific form in the knockout stages of the competition as he kept a clean sheet against Cameroon in the round of 16, and against Angola in the quarter-finals.

In the semi-final clash between South Africa and the Super Eagles of Nigeria, Stanley Nwabali was the player of the match as he saved two spot-kicks during the penalty shootout which the Eagles won 4-2 on penalties.

Despite his efforts in the final, Nwabali couldn’t save Nigeria all through as he conceded two goals in the second half of the encounter. The two goals were all the Ivorians needed to win the 2023 AFCON title with a 2-1 scoreline.

Aside from missing out on the opportunity of winning the 2023 AFCON, he also failed to win the goalkeeper of the tournament. The award was given to South African goalkeeper, Ronwen Williams.

In a way of appreciating goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali, CAF wrote on its official X page: “Maybe it’s the end of the competition, but not the end of the story!

“Heads up, Nwabali. #TotalEnergiesAFCON2023Final.”