Alex Iwobi Deletes All His Contents On Instagram After Trolling

The 2023 AFCON didn’t end well for a player like Alex Iwobi that played a prominent role for Nigeria in the tournament as he has been faced with a series of bashing from some Super Eagles fans.

Alex Iwobi is seen as the heart of the Super Eagles midfied in most of the seven games played in the 2023 AFCON.

The Eagles’ coach, Jose Peseiro used him mostly as a number ten who is expected to distribute passes and create goalscoring opportunities.

But most of the Super Eagles fans believe that he didn’t play his role well enough especially in the final of the tournament against Ivory Coast on February 11, in which he recorded a lot of misplaced passes.

Due to his poor handling of his midfield role, the Super Eagles managed to have just 37 percent of the ball possession, and recorded five shots, one of which was on target.

Hence, Ivory Coast who had 18 shots, 8 of which were on target, beat Nigeria 2-1 from a goal down.

After the Super Eagles missed the opportunity of winning their fourth AFCON title, some Nigerian fans stormed Alex Iwobi’s Instagram page to troll him.

Due to the amount of trolling he has been getting since last night, the 27-year-old midfielder who is currently contracted to Fulham decided to delete all the pictures and videos on his verified Instagram page.

The Arsenal academy product however left just a video on the page which seems to be a commercial content.

Just like other players in the Super Eagles’ 2023 AFCON squad, Alex Iwobi is expected to return to his club, Fulham, on Wednesday.

Iwobi might be ready enough for Fulham’s Premier League game against Aston Villa on Saturday, February 17.