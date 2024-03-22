Super Eagles Of Nigeria Beat 10-Man Ghana In Morocco

The Super Eagles of Nigeria began their reign as the 2023 AFCON silver medalist with a big win against their West African rivals, Ghana.

Though it was an international friendly, the Super Eagles of Nigeria had a lot to play for as they showed composure at the back and withstood the threats from the Blacks Stars of Ghana throughout the first half.

In the absence of established strikers like Victor Osimhen of Napoli, Victor Boniface of Bayer Leverkusen, and Taiwo Awoniyi of Nottingham Forest, Cyriel Dessers became the go-to man for the Eagles’ number 9 position.

The 29-year-old Cyriel Dessers who has been in an international wilderness since 2022 despite his improved form at Scottish club, Glasgow Rangers, scored the Super Eagles’ opening goal from the penalty spot in the 38th minute.

Despite the early goal, Ghana who have recorded two wins and two draws in their last four games with Super Eagles, continued to mount pressure on Nigeria until the first half ended.

In the second half, the Super Eagles who were without their vice-captain and the most valuable player at the 2023 AFCON, William Troost-Ekong, due to an injury, tried to assert their dominance on a resilient Ghanaian team.

But the Eagles’ efforts and one-goal advantage did not deter the Black Stars from searching for an equalizer which they couldn’t get until their player, Jerome Opoku, was shown the red card in the 56th minute.

Despite the red card, Ghana looked more organized and mounted pressure on the Super Eagles’ new invitee, Benjamin Tanimu, until he sustained an injury in the 76th minute.

A few minutes after his exit from the game, substitute, Ademola Lookman doubled the Super Eagles’ lead in the 84th minute.

The Ghanaian side didn’t go down without a fight as the ten-man Black Stars ensured they ended the game with at least a goal courtesy of a penalty kick from Jordan Ayew in the 95th minute.

Hence, the Super Eagles of Nigeria left the almost empty Stade de Marrakech in Morocco with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Ghana.