2023 AFCON: South Africans Will Attack Nigerians, Ex-Nigerian Footballer Cries Out

Former Nigerian goalkeeper, Idah Peterside, has claimed that Nigerians in South Africa can not escape being attacked whether the Bafana Bafana win or lose tonight.

The Bafana Bafana of South Africa and the Super Eagles of Nigeria will meet in the semi-final stage of the 2023 AFCON at 6 p.m. today, February 7.

Days before the game, the Nigerian High Commission in Pretoria, South Africa warned Nigerians in the country against engaging in any form of confrontations with their host country before, during, and after the match.

The statement also warned Nigerians staying in the country to be mindful of where they choose to watch the AFCON game.

Before now, there has been not too smooth relationship between the citizens of the two countries as South Africans have staged a series of xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in the past.

In his reaction to the statement from the Nigerian High Commission, Idah Peterside, who has been a resident in South Africa for years, told Channels Television that South Africans will attack Nigerians no matter the outcome of today’s game.

He stressed that the attacks wouldn’t be about football but Xenophobic due to the growing rivalry between the two countries.

“The circular was sent to me. This is not the first time we’ve been harassed. But there is still this unwritten rivalry between these nations” Perterside said.

“This rivalry is about supremacy. It is not just in football, it is political. On a lighter note, their women like us more than their men and there is this rivalry, it is beyond football. It has happened so many times and again we cannot take this for granted.”

He added, “If we win, they will attack us. If they win, they will attack us. It is not football, it is xenophobia.”