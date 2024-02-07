2023 AFCON: Official Super Eagles Starting Eleven Against South Africa

Super Eagles of Nigeria head coach, Jose Peseiro has released his official first eleven for the 2023 AFCON clash with South Africa.

As expected, Peseiro’s talismanic forward, Victor Osimhen, will lead the attack against South Africa in the 2023 AFCON semi-final clash at 6 p.m. today, February 7.

Recall that the 25-year-old Napoli striker was initially a doubt for the game due to abdominal discomfort as he didn’t travel with the team from Abidjan to Ivory Coast’s second-largest city, Bouaké on Monday night.

Fortunately for the Super Eagles, Osimhen who has not missed any of the five games the Nigerian side had played in the tournament was cleared fit, flew to Bouaké, and trained with the team on Tuesday.

Hence, Peseiro included him in the starting eleven against South Africa as the Portuguese tactician maintained the starting eleven that defeated Cameroon and Angola but excluded unfit Zaidu Sanusi.

He replaced the Porto wingback with Fenerbahce star, Bright Osayi-Samuel and switched Ola Aina to the left wing.

Jose Peseiro is going with his usual 3-4-3 formation as William Troost-Ekong alongside Calvin Bassey and Semi Ajayi mount the defense.

Aina will take care of the left wing as he supports Frank Onyeka and Alex Iwobi in midfield duties.

The attackers are Osimhen, Atalanta forward, Ademola Lookman, and Nantes winger, Moses Simon.

Below is the Super Eagles starting XI against South Africa:

Nwabali; Ajayi, Troost-Ekong, Bassey; Osayi-Samuel, Onyeka, Iwobi, Aina; Lookman, Osimhen, Moses Simon