2023 AFCON: Nigeria’s Zaidu Sanusi Likely To Be Sidelined Against South Africa

The Super Eagles of Nigeria defender, Zaidu Sanusi is likely to miss the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations semi-final clash with South Africa later today.

During the team’s last training session in Bouake on Tuesday night, Zaidu Sanusi who plays for Portuguese giants, Porto, was seen watching from the sideline.

There are reports that the 26-year-old left-back has been battling with a yet-to-be-named injury in most parts of the tournament.

Despite being one of the most criticized players in the Super Eagles squad due to his inconsistent performance so far in the 2023 AFCON, he has remained coach Jose Peseiro’s favourite wingback.

Note that Zaidu Sanusi has made the first eleven appearances in four out of the five games the Super Eagles have played in Ivory Coast so far.

With his possible injury issues, Jose Peseiro might be forced to replace the Porto wingback with either Bright Osayi-Samuel or Bruno Onyemaechi against South Africa at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, February 7.

Meanwhile, Super Eagles Team Coordinator, Patrick Pascal has stressed that the team’s plan against the Bafana Bafana is to win the game in regulation time.

Note that South Africa have proven to have a goalkeeper, Ronwen Williams, who is a specialist in a penalty shootout. The goalkeeper saved four out of five penalty kicks in South Africa’s win over Cape Verde in the quarter-final stage of the tournament.

“We will go all out for victory because we are hungry to win the cup again. By the grace of God, we shall wrap up the game during regulation time”, Pascal told Completesports.

“We don’t want the game to go into extra time or a penalty shootout. The idea is to settle the game within 90 minutes.”