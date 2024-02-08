‘Awa Lokan’ – Tinubu Tells Super Eagles Of Nigeria Ahead Of 2023 AFCON Final

The President of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has urged the Super Eagles to win the 2023 AFCON, reminding them that ‘Awa Lokan’.

‘Awa Lokan’ is a Yoruba phrase that means “it is our turn”, which was made more prominent by President Tinubu during the 2023 presidential campaign.

Tinubu started the phrase with ‘Emi Lokan’, meaning it is his town to be Nigeria’s president after supporting former President Muhammadu Buhari to become president for two terms.

After an intense electioneering process, the former Lagos State governor emerged winner of the presidential election.

Hence, the president wants the Super Eagles of Nigeria to take the 2023 edition of the AFCON as their turn to win the tournament, as they last won it 13 years ago.

Recall that they last won the tournament in South Africa in 2013 under the tutelage of the late Stephen Keshi. Since then, they have never reached the final until in this ongoing edition.

The Super Eagles reached the final after coming second in Group A following one draw and two wins, including a 1-0 win over the hosts, Ivory Coast. They went on to beat Cameroon, Angola, and South Africa to reach the final.

Interestingly, the Super Eagles will face Ivory Coast again in the final at 9 p.m. on Sunday, February 11.

While speaking at an event in Abuja on Thursday, February 8, President Tinubu described the Super Eagles’ win over South Africa on Wednesday night as “a moment of joy” for Nigerians.

“Congratulations once again on the attainment of victory just last night. It was a moment of joy for every one of us united as a nation and very hopeful that it’s our turn for the trophy, Awa Lokan”, President Tinubu said.