NPFL Explains Why Action Won’t Return For Two More Weeks

The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) has postponed the resumption of the league until February 14, 2024.

Initially, the second phase of the 2023-2024 NPFL season was billed to resume on January 4, 2024, but had to be postponed to this month due to the ongoing 2023 AFCON which will end on February 11.

A statement from the NPFL claimed that the resumption date had to be shifted to allow all the stakeholders of the league to fully enjoy the ongoing biggest football tournament in Africa, AFCON.

“Be informed therefore that a new date of February 14th has been decided for the commencement of the second stanza of the season,” a letter sent to the NPFL clubs read.

“This decision was reached to capture the full attention of players, fans, and all other stakeholders at this time of prime African football tournament.”

Lobi Stars are currently topping the NPFL table with 36 points in 19 games, a point above second-placed Remo Stars, and four points above third-placed Doma United.

Meanwhile, Umuahia Township Stadium and the Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri are no longer permitted to host NPFL games for the rest of the 2023-2024 season due to the poor state of the venues.

The Dan Anyiam Stadium is used by Heartland, while the Abia Warriors use the Umuahia Township Stadium.

NPFL has given the two clubs on or before their matchday 19 games to select another match venue from three approved options.

A statement from the NPFL reads: “The home grounds of Abia Warriors in Umuahia and Heartland FC in Owerri have been withdrawn from playing hosts to matches in the 2nd round of this season due to poor condition of the pitches.

“Both clubs are expected to select alternative home grounds from 3 NPFL approved venues in Aba, Enugu, or Port Harcourt on or before their Matchday 19 fixture.

Story continues below advertisement

“The Umuahia Township Stadium and Dan Anyiam Stadium can only be reconsidered for playing hosts to NPFL matches if appropriate measures are taken to improve the playing surfaces to meet required standards.”