Remo Stars’ Sikiru Alimi Reveals 3SC ‘Physically Harassed’ Him

Remo Stars striker, Sikiru Alimi has alleged that he was physically assaulted during the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) game against his former club, Shooting Stars (3SC), on Sunday, March 17.

Recall that Sikiru Alimi played for Shooting Stars from December 7, 2022, to July 2023 before he sealed a deal with Remo Stars on July 14, 2023.

Since he left the club, he has not had the opportunity to face Shooting Stars at the Lekan Salami Stadium in Ibadan until Sunday, March 17, when he featured in the South West Derby.

Unfortunately for the 27-year-old striker, he was on the losing side as his new team, Remo Stars, suffered their first defeat in seven years at the hands of Shooting Stars.

During the game, Sikiru Alimi was booed and called derogatory names including “Alimi, ole!”, which means, ‘Alimi, thief!’, by fans of the home fans.

Afterwards, Sikiru Alimi took to his X page to reveal that he was not only called names, but he was also physically harassed.

“I don’t know what you were told or what you all heard, but the harassments were really unnecessary and uncalled for to a former player,” Alimi wrote on his X page.

He added, “I have been a professional footballer for 10 years, and thank GOD I have also played in different countries and derbies. I know the bants and boos are also part of the game, but tonight I was ‘physically harassed’.”

In agreement with Sikiru Alimi’s allegations against Shooting Stars, Remo Stars media officer Dimeji Oshode posted on X: “The embarrassment was much, to the extent that some of their fans had to spit and pour him water. Disappointed! You got your victory, move on. Victory you haven’t gotten over your rival since 2017.”