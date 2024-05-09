Erling Haaland, Cole Palmer, Others Nominated For Premier League Young Player Award

The Premier League has revealed the players that will battle it out for the league’s Young Player of the Year award for the 2023-2024 season.

Erling Haaland who won virtually all the main awards last season is the biggest nominee for this season’s awards alongside his former Manchester City teammate, Cole Palmer who has been shining like a million star at Chelsea so far this season.

Note that Erling Haaland is currently leading the Premier League goalscorers chart with 25 goals. The 23-year-old Norwegian striker has also provided five assists in 28 Premier League games so far this season.

As for Cole Palmer, the 22-year-old attacking midfielder is among the top three highest goalscorers this season. The England international has scored 21 goals and provided 9 assists in 31 games for Chelsea so far this season.

Haaland’s teammate at Chelsea, Phil Foden is seen as another major contender for the award. The 23-year-old English right-winger has scored 16 goals and provided 8 assists in 32 league games.

Bukayo Saka who has won the Premier League Young Player of the Year award last season could also win it ahead of Erling Haaland this season. The 22-year-old Nigerian-born English right-winger has scored 16 goals and provided 9 assists this season.

Other nominees for the award are William Saliba of Arsenal, Alexander Isak of Newcastle United, and Tottenham’s Destiny Udogie.