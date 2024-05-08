Rio Ferdinand Predicts Real Madrid Vs Bayern Munich UCL Clash

Former Manchester United defender, Rio Ferdinand has predicted that Real Madrid will secure the UEFA Champions League ticket tonight, May 8.

At 8 p.m. tonight, Bayern Munich will be in Spain to fight for a Champions League final ticket against Real Madrid. The two clubs are going into the semi-final second-leg tie with a 2-2 draw which means that a winner must be produced tonight.

Real Madrid are hunting for their 15th UEFA Champions League title, while Bayern Munich are fighting to grab a 7th continental title. For either of the clubs to succeed in the campaign, they must win at least 1-0 tonight.

“I think there will be goals, there are dangerous players on both sides”, Rio Ferdinand said on TNT Sports.

“I got tonight’s one wrong, I fancied PSG, but I really genuinely believe that Real Madrid – with that stadium, that history and these players – will get over the line.

“But both teams will be thinking this is a great opportunity. No disrespect to Dortmund but both of these teams will expect to beat them in the final.”

The winner of the game between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich will face Borussia Dortmund in the final of the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League at Wembley Stadium in London on June 1, 2024.