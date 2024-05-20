Ajax Players Send Message Of Support To Tijani Babangida

Dutch Eredivisie giants, Ajax used their last game of the season to show support for their former player and ex-Nigeria international, Tijani Babangida, who was recently involved in a ghostly motor accident.

Tijani Babangida played the best of his football career at Ajax between 1996 to 2003. During that period, the 50-year-old ex-Nigeria international scored 20 league goals in 77 league matches for the Dutch side.

Babangida helped Ajax to win two KNVB Cups and one Eredivisie title before he exited the side for Chinese club, Changchun Yatai Football Club where he retired in 2004.

Due to the length of years he spent at Ajax (though he spent some of the seasons on loan), Tijani Babangida is regarded as a legend of the club.

Since he retired from football in 2004, he has been less involved with football activities. Unfortunately, he was involved in a ghastly motor accident along Kaduna–Zaria Road on Thursday, May 9. The accident claimed the life of his brother Ibrahim and forced his wife to undergo surgery on her face.

Tijani Babangida is currently responding to treatment at his residence in Abuja as the accident reportedly affected one of his legs.

Before Ajax’s last league game of the season which was against Vitesse on Sunday, May 19, the club’s players and the opponents held a banner to wish the former winger a speedy recovery.

The banner came with an inscription which reads, “Baba Veel Sterkte.” Meaning “Good luck Baba.”

Ajax posted the video of the gesture on X and captioned it with: “We are with you, Babangida family.”