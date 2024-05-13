Top Nigerian Players Who Scored For Their Clubs in Europe Last Weekend

Some top Nigerian players in Europe contributed important goals for their respective clubs last weekend as the clubs continue to push for a strong finish in their respective leagues.

Paul Onuachu was one of the top-performing Nigerian players last weekend as he scored two goals in Trabzonspor’s 3-0 win over Istanbulspor. Onuachu has now bagged 14 goals and provided four assists for the Turkish side.

In Germany, Victor Boniface continues to help Bayer Leverkusen extend their unbeaten run. He scored his 13th league game against Bochum as Bayer Leverkusen extended their unbeaten run to 50 in all competitions.

Chuba Akpom continued with his fine form last weekend as he contributed to Ajax’s goal for the third successive time this season. He provided an assist as Ajax beat Almere 3-0. The 28-year-old Nigerian striker ended the season with 11 goals and three assists.

In Austria, Former Golden Eaglets captain, Samson Tijani helped his club, Wolfsberger AC to beat Austria Vienna 4-0 by scoring one of the goals.

In Belgium, Tolu Arokodare continued with his fine form this season as he scored his 12th league goal in KRC Genk’s 2-1 win over Anderlecht in the Belgian Jupiler League title playoffs.

Also, Kehinde Fatai stepped up for Larissa as he scored a goal in his Greek club’s 2-1 away win against Levadiakos in the Super League 2.

In the same vein, Cyriel Dessers continued with his goalscoring form as he scored Glasgow Rangers’ consolation goal in their 2-1 defeat to Celtic.