Three Super Eagles Players To Clash In 2023-2024 Europa League Final

Three Super Eagles of Nigeria players will be on parade during the 2023-2024 UEFA Europa League final at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on May 22, 2024.

For the first time in the history of the tournament, three Nigeria players – Victor Boniface, Ademola Lookman, and Nathan Tella will battle for the Europa League title.

The last Nigerian player to win the European second-tier title was Samuel Chukwueze. The AC Milan winger won the title in 2021 while he was playing for Villarreal.

Spartak Moscow forward, Victor Moses is the only Nigerian player to win the Europa League twice, in 2012/13 and 2018/19 with Chelsea.

Super Eagles legend, Mikel Obi has won the European title once (2012-2013) while playing for Chelsea.

Victor Boniface, Ademola Lookman, and Nathan Tella reached the final of the Europa League on Thursday, May 9. Boniface and Lookman helped unbeaten Bayer Leverkusen to make it to the final.

After beating Roma 2-0 in Rome, Bayer Leverkusen who have not suffered a defeat in all competitions finished the job in Germany by drawing 2-2 in the return leg. Hence, they scaled through 4-2 on aggregate.

As for Ademola Lookman, he helped Atalanta to scale through Marseille after drawing 1-1 in the first leg and winning 3-0 in the second leg.

This means that at least one Nigerian player will win the Europa League at the end of this season.