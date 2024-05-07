UEFA Champions League Semi-Final: Borussia Dortmund Knock Out PSG

German Bundesliga side, Borussia Dortmund successfully defeated French Ligue 1 club, Paris Saint Germain home and away in the UEFA Champions League semi-final tie.

In the first leg of the tie in Germany on Wednesday, May 1, Borussia Dortmund stunned PSG with a 36th-minute goal from 31-year-old German forward, Niclas Füllkrug.

Throughout the 1-0 defeat, the impact of PSG’s talisman, Kylian Mbappe was not felt and most football enthusiasts thought that was a fluke.

Unfortunately, a similar scenario played out in the return leg at Parc des Princes earlier today, May 7, as Mbappe couldn’t stop a resilient Dortmund from progressing to the final of the Champions League.

After playing a goalless draw in the first half of the clash, Borussia Dortmund stepped up their game and got a well-deserved goal in the 50th minute of the encounter courtesy of a strike from their legendary player Mats Hummels.

The goal was all the game produced as Borussia Dortmund ended PSG’s dream of winning the Champions League title with a 2-0 aggregate win.

This means that Dortmund will face either Real Madrid or Bayern Munich in the final of the Champions League on June 1, 2024. Madrid and Bayern who are currently on a 2-2 aggregate scoreline will play in Spain at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 8.