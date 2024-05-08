Kylian Mbappe Blames Himself After Dortmund Ended PSG’s UCL Dream

Paris Saint-Germain forward, Kylian Mbappe believes he didn’t do enough to ensure that his team got to the final of the 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League.

Kylian Mbappe failed to score in the home and away Champions League semi-final tie between PSG and Borussia Dortmund. Under his watch, the German side defeated PSG 1-0 in Germany and recorded another 1-0 victory in Parc des Princes a week later.

With that, PSG’s dream of playing in their second Champions League final and probably winning the elite title for the first time in their history is over for this season.

PSG had a series of chances to prevent this downfall, especially in the second leg at the Parc des Princes but they didn’t take full advantage of their chances.

They had 70 percent of the ball possession and even recorded thirty chances in the game on Tuesday, May 7, but none of them hit the back of the net.

In his analysis of the game, Kylian Mbappe admitted that he missed a couple of goalscoring chances which he could have scored to help PSG win the game.

“I tried to help my team as best as I could but I didn’t do enough”, Kylian Mbappe told reporters after the match.

“When we talk about being efficient in the boxes, I think I’m the one targeted. I’m the guy who should score goals and be decisive.

“When things are good, I take all the limelight and when they are not, you have to take the shadow. That’s not a problem.

“The first one who should have scored tonight was me. That’s life and we have to move on, me and the team.”