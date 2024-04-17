Ilkay Gündogan Names Player That Caused Barcelona’s Defeat To PSG

FC Barcelona midfielder, Ilkay Gündogan believes that the red card Ronald Araujo received in the 29th minute of the Champions League quarter-finals second leg on Tuesday cost them the game.

FC Barcelona recorded an unprecedented 3-2 win at Parc des Princes a week ago and they were expected to seal the tie in the second leg in Spain with at least a draw but they couldn’t.

Raphinha gave Barcelona the lead in the 12th minute and when the Spanish side were expected to build on that, Araujo was shown a red card for tripping Bradley Barcola right at the edge of the penalty box.

The Video Assistant Referee agreed with the center referee that it was a red card offense as Barca played the rest of the game with a man down.

After the red card, PSG scored four goals as they knocked out Barcelona 6-4 on aggregate.

After the game, Ilkay Gündogan who made his name at Manchester City before he moved to FC Barcelona, said Araujo ought to have allowed Barcola to face the goalkeeper instead of fouling the goal-bound French forward.

“If he fouled him, I guess it’s a red card. I haven’t seen the replay. It’s difficult to say, in these crucial moments, you need to be sure to get the ball”, Gundogan told CBS.

“If you don’t get it, and I don’t know if he did, you have to stay away.

“I prefer to concede a goal there or to leave the striker on one, even though he played the ball quite far ahead, so I don’t know if he would reach the ball. But let the goalkeeper have a chance to save us or even concede a goal.

“To get a red card, to go a player down so early, it just kills the game.”