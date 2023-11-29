Neymar Breaks Up With Girlfriend Bruna Biancardi

Brazilian forward, Neymar has broken up with his girlfriend, Bruna Biancardi months after the model gave birth to their child.

Neymar and Bruna Biancardi started dating in 2021 and made the relationship public in 2022 by sharing pictures of each other on their separate Instagram pages.

Most fans of the Brazilian winger who is currently battling to recover from a lengthy injury spell thought he would finally settle with the Brazilian influencer after a series of failed relationships. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case.

Even the arrival of their first child together couldn’t prevent the breakup as Neymar has been allegedly spotted partying with strange women in Biancardi’s absence.

The allegation that Neymar is cheating on the model was confirmed earlier this year when the footballer took to his Instagram page to apologize to the model for cheating.

After that, there were reports that they were back together again only for Biancardi to take to social media to make it clear that she is no longer in a relationship.

She wrote: “This is a private matter, but since I am often associated with news, suspicions, and jokes, I would like to inform you that I am not in a relationship.

“We are Mavie’s parents and that is the reason for our relationship. I hope you won’t associate me with the news so often anymore. Thank you.”

Neymar who is currently playing for Saudi Pro League club, Al Hilal is a father of two children, the first is a product of his previous relationship with Carolina Dantas and the second is with Biancardi.

Just like his relationship status, the 31-year-old Brazil international who signed a two-year contract with Al-Hilal worth £130 million in August 2023 is having an uncertain future in football due to fitness issues.

There are reports that the Saudi Pro League side are considering terminating Neymar’s contract to make room for a foreign player who can play regularly for the team.