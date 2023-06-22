‘I Made A Mistake’ – Neymar Publicly Apologizes For Cheating On His Pregnant Girlfriend

Paris Saint-Germain star, Neymar, has publicly apologized after cheating on his pregnant girlfriend, Bruna Biancardi.

Naija News reports that the lovebirds are looking forward to welcoming their first child this year, having announced their pregnancy a few months ago.

The couple started dating during the pandemic in 2020 and kept their relationship low-key. Last summer, they went through a break-up but reconciled in January this year.

Days after the infidelity reports surfaced online, the Brazil international in a post via his Instagram page said he could not imagine his life without his partner and had already apologised to her in private.

Neymar further described the act as a mistake, adding that their love and purpose for each other will always prevail.

He wrote: “I made a mistake. I made a mistake with you. I dare say that I make mistakes every day, on and off the pitch. But I solve my mistakes in my personal life at home, in my intimacy with my family and my friends.

“Bru, I have already apologized for my mistakes, for the useless exposure, but I feel obliged to reaffirm it publicly. If a private matter has gone public, the apology should be made public.

“I can’t imagine myself without you. I don’t know if it will work between us, but TODAY you can be sure that I want to try. Our purpose will prevail, our love for our baby will prevail, our love for each other will strengthen us.”