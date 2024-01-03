Neymar Expecting Third Child From Third Baby Mama

Months after welcoming his second child with his ex-girlfriend, Bruna Biancardi, Brazilian winger, Neymar is reportedly expecting his third child from a third baby mama.

Neymar recently welcomed his second child, a daughter named Mavi, with Bruna, who confirmed her breakup with the 31-year-old Brazilian star in November 2023.

The Brazilian model had to break up with the former Paris Saint Germain winger after he was caught on camera partying with unidentified women amidst a cheating scandal.

Despite their breakup, Neymar celebrated the birth of Mavi while recovering from a recent surgery to treat his Cruciate ligament tear.

Since Neymar left PSG for Saudi Pro League club, Al-Hilal on August 12, 2023, for a transfer fee worth €90 million, he has managed to play just five times in all competitions in which he has scored a goal and provided three assists.

He is struggling with non-football matters as he is battling to stabilize his fitness issues and football career. Brazilian showbiz website LeoDias has alleged that a Brazilian model is three months pregnant for the footballer.

The Sun also confirmed the report on Tuesday, January 2, but Neymar has yet to make any public reaction over the report, and the model in question is unknown.

If the report is anything to go by, it means that the footballer was cheating on Bruna, as alleged. Recall that last year, the Brazilian footballer publicly apologized to her for cheating on her.

Also, if the pregnancy rumour is anything to go by, Neymar will be a father to three children from three different women. He had his first child, 12-year-old Luca, with ex-girlfriend Carolina, and months-old Mavi with Bruna.