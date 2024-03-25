Real Madrid’s Vinicius Left In Uncontrollable Tears In Press Conference [Video]

Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior was left in uncontrollable tears after a pre-match press conference turned into an event for mostly questions about racism.

Vinicius Junior is currently with the Brazil national team for the FIFA international break in March. He created the chance that earned his countryman, Endrick his first goal for Brazil’s national team against England at Wembley Stadium on March 23. The goal helped Brazil to beat England in front of a capacity filled Wembley Stadium.

Ahead of Brazil’s friendly game against Spain at the Santiago Bernabéu by 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 26, Vinicius represented his country at the pre-match press conference.

Most of the reporters at the press conference made virtually all their questions about the racial attacks he has been battling with at Real Madrid.

Recall that since last season, the 23-year-old right-winger has been engulfed in racial abuse, especially by fans of opposition clubs in Spain.

A couple of sanctions have been slammed on fans and clubs over the racial abuse targeted against the Brazil international.

Hence, reporters took advantage of his appearance at the press conference ahead of the Brazil vs Spain clash to ask him questions concerning the racial attacks. And obviously, that didn’t go down well with him.

After managing to control himself, Vinicius Junior said: “I’m sorry but I just want to play football, do everything for club and family, and never see black people suffering”.

Note that Vinicius has scored 18 goals and provided 8 assists in 28 games for Real Madrid so far this season.

Watch as Vinicius cry below: