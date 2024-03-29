Real Madrid-Bound Endrick Selects His Best Footballers

Advertisement

Rave of the moment, Endrick has made a selection of some of his best players in the game as they were compared to their major contemporaries.

Endrick became a big topic in the world of football after Spanish La Liga giants, Real Madrid, paid his Brazilian club, Palmeiras, €45 million for his services. He is expected to move to the Spanish giants on July 21, 2024.

Ahead of that, Endrick confirmed that he is truly one of the best youngsters in the world when he scored a goal in Brazil’s 1-0 win over England on March 23, he followed that up by scoring a goal in Brazil’s 3-3 draw with Spain on March 26.

The 17-year-old forward named some of the biggest names in the game that he has been following during a quick-fire session with ESPN.

During the session, he was asked to choose between Cristiano Ronaldo and Ronaldo Nazario, the youngster went with the 39-year-old Portuguese football icon instead of his countryman.

He was also asked to choose between two of the hottest strikers in the world, Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe, Endrick went for the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner, Mbappe.

“I think…. I prefer Mbappe”, Endrick said. On Cristiano Ronaldo vs Ronaldo Nazario, Endrick said: “Cristiano.”

When asked to pick between Neymar and Ronaldinho, he said: “Ney.”

Note that Endrick has scored 2 goals and provided an assist in 7 games for Palmaris so far in 2024.