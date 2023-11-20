Endrick Reveals Idol Between Cristiano Ronaldo And Messi

Brazilian teenage sensation, Endrick has described FC Barcelona and Argentina icon, Lionel Messi as a phenomenal player.

However, Endrick has made it clear that his role model in the game of football is Cristiano Ronaldo, the career rival of Messi.

Interestingly, Endrick has been signed by Real Madrid, a club where Cristiano Ronaldo cemented his legacy in the game of football, winning four Champions League and four Ballon d’Or which he added to the one UCL and one Ballon d’Or he won at Manchester United.

This means that Endrick who is expected to join Real Madrid on July 1, 2024, for a transfer fee worth €37.50 million would have the opportunity of putting on the legendary white jersey of Madrid just like his role model, Ronaldo did between 2009 and 2018.

The 17-year-old Brazilian center-forward is a product of the Brazilian club, Palmeiras, youth system, and gained promotion to the club’s senior team On January 1, 2023.

On how excited he feels to be putting on the same jersey as his idol, Endrick said: “My dream since I was a kid was to play for Real Madrid. Cristiano Ronaldo is my idol.

“Messi is a phenomenal guy! But I’m more of a fan of Cristiano…

“It’s a great pride knowing that I’ll wear the same shirt as Cristiano”.

Since he made his senior club debut in the colours of Palmeiras in January 2023, Endrick has scored 15 goals and provided two assists in 56 games in all competitions.

The 17-year-old forward made his international debut for the Brazil national team on November 17, 2023.