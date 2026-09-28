Lionel Messi Moves Within Two Free-Kick Goals Of All-Time Record

Lionel Messi moved within two goals of the all-time free-kick record after scoring a spectacular effort in Inter Miami’s 2-1 defeat to Columbus Crew on Sunday.

Lionel Messi, 39, curled a free-kick from near the right touchline into the far top corner in the 33rd minute to cancel out Josef Martínez’s early opener. The strike took his career tally of direct free-kick goals to 76, according to football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Instead of crossing into the penalty area, Messi went for goal from a difficult angle. His left-footed effort sailed over the wall and beyond the reach of Columbus goalkeeper Patrick Schulte before finding the top corner.

The goal brought Inter Miami level at 1-1, but Columbus secured victory with a late stoppage-time strike.

Messi’s latest free-kick means he has scored 76 direct efforts in official matches for Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Inter Miami and Argentina. He is now two behind the 78 goals credited to Brazilian Marcelinho Carioca.

The Argentine has enjoyed a prolific spell from set pieces in 2026. He scored against San Diego FC to reach 75 before finding the net from free-kicks against Orlando City and New York City FC. He also scored twice in Inter Miami’s 7-1 victory over CF Montréal and converted another against Jordan with Argentina at the World Cup.

Messi scored 50 direct free-kicks during his Barcelona career and has added more for Argentina and Inter Miami since joining the MLS club in 2023.

The latest strike also took his overall career goal tally beyond 931.

Free-kick records vary depending on the criteria used by different statistical compilers. Some lists credit former Brazil midfielder Juninho Pernambucano with 77 direct free-kick goals, while Marcelinho Carioca is widely credited with 78.