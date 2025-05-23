Erik Ten Hag Agrees To Replace Xabi Alonso At Bayer Leverkusen

Dutch football manager Erik ten Hag has agreed to become the next head coach of Bayer Leverkusen, according to a report by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Earlier today, May 23, Romano revealed via his official 𝕏 page that Eric Ten Hag has signed a two-year contract with the Bundesliga club, signalling his return to management after a brief break.

Recall that the 54-year-old tactician has been without a job since parting ways with Manchester United at the end of October 2024

Sources close to the negotiations suggest Leverkusen had considered several other candidates for the role before settling for Ten Hag.

Meanwhile, Ten Hag’s former club, Ajax, had expressed keen interest in bringing him back to Amsterdam, where he enjoyed great success. However, the Dutchman is said to have prioritized the challenge of managing in the German top flight.

Ten Hag’s appointment is expected to bring tactical discipline and a fresh vision to Leverkusen as the club looks to build on the successes of their outgoing coach, Xabi Alonso.

Recall that Alonso led Bayer Leverkusen to win the German Bundesliga and reach the Europa League final during the 2023-2024 season. He is expected to join Real Madrid this summer.

More details on Erik ten Hag’s backroom staff and official unveiling at Bayer Leverkusen are expected in the coming days.