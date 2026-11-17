Fulham have reportedly placed a £50 million valuation on Nigerian defender Calvin Bassey amid growing interest from Manchester United ahead of the January transfer window.

Manchester United have identified the 26-year-old as a potential defensive reinforcement for manager Mauricio Pochettino, with the club monitoring his performances at Craven Cottage.

Transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano confirmed that United have admired Bassey for several months, highlighting his physical strength and ability to play as a left-footed centre-back as key reasons behind their interest.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano said: “Many questions on Calvin Bassey, centre-back from Fulham. It’s true that there are people at Manchester United appreciating Calvin Bassey, and it’s a name that Man United had under consideration for a few months.

“Man United are following his performances. Man United like his physicality, Man United like the fact that he could be a left-footed centre-back to add to the squad. So there are some points in his favour.

“He’s not the only name in the list, but he’s one of the players being monitored, as the Telegraph reported, and so a name to watch for sure for Manchester United. Then we have to see what Fulham want to do, and we also have to see the alternatives.”

However, Fulham are reluctant to lose the Nigeria international and would prefer to secure his future with a new long-term contract as his current deal approaches its final year.

The London club are reportedly willing to consider a sale if United meet their £50 million asking price.

Manchester United, meanwhile, value the defender below Fulham’s valuation but are expected to table an offer exceeding £40 million in an attempt to reach an agreement.

Bassey is also reportedly open to a move to Old Trafford, although Italian champions Inter Milan are monitoring his situation.

United are prioritising the signing of a centre-back and a striker in January as they seek to strengthen their defence and improve their attacking options.

Bassey joined Fulham from Dutch side Ajax in 2023 and has since established himself as an important member of the Premier League club’s squad.