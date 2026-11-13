Pochettino Explains Why He Accepted Man United Job, Carrick Writes Fans

New Manchester United head coach Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that the opportunity to manage the Premier League giants was too significant to reject, despite recently signing a contract extension with the United States national team.

Naija News reports that Manchester United confirmed the Argentine’s appointment earlier today, November 13, following Michael Carrick’s departure on Thursday, November 12. Pochettino has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract at Old Trafford after the club activated a release clause reportedly worth £7.5 million.

The 54-year-old had recently agreed to a four-year contract extension with the United States but admitted that leaving the national team was an emotional decision.

Speaking at his first news conference as United manager, the former Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea boss described his departure from the international role as difficult.

“It’s difficult to talk now,” he said. “I’m a very emotional guy. It’s a very sad decision.

“But we are professionals and we are trying to make our dreams come true.”

Explaining why he accepted United’s offer, Pochettino said opportunities to manage a club of such stature rarely come around in a manager’s career.

“I never said I wanted to go back but they know there aren’t too many opportunities that happen in your career like Manchester United,” he said.

“When it arrives, it’s difficult to turn down.”

Pochettino will complete his departure from the United States after overseeing the team’s two matches against Haiti on November 14 and 18.

His appointment follows United’s decision to part ways with Carrick after a disappointing start to their Premier League campaign, which saw the club record just one win in their opening 10 matches and fall to 18th position.

The Argentine is expected to make his managerial debut against Liverpool on November 22. His arrival also ends United’s decade-long pursuit of him, having previously considered him for the managerial position in 2016, 2018, 2022 and 2024.

Meanwhile, Carrick has issued an emotional farewell message to Manchester United supporters, describing his time in charge of the club he loves as an immense privilege.

The former United midfielder praised the club’s history, identity, values and traditions while thanking supporters for their backing during his spell as manager.

“I’ve had the immense privilege of leading Manchester United, the football club that I love,” Carrick wrote.

“There are very few who get to live that and feel it, and for that I’m incredibly grateful.”

Carrick acknowledged the team’s recent struggles but praised supporters for remaining loyal despite the disappointing results.

“I know we’ve not had the results lately, but you’ve shown me nothing but love and support in times when the easiest thing, and what most end up doing, would be to turn the other way.”

He also thanked his coaching staff, club employees and players for their contributions before wishing the team success under its new manager.

Concluding his message, Carrick reaffirmed his commitment to Manchester United and promised to continue supporting the club.

“I want nothing but success for Manchester United. This club has been such a big part of my life and that will never change.”

“I’ll be right there with you from now on, watching from the sidelines, cheering the lads on.”