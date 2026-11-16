Bassey, Fredrick Recover From Cramps Ahead Of Super Eagles’ Tanzania Clash

Super Eagles defenders Calvin Bassey and Benjamin Fredrick have recovered from cramps sustained during Nigeria’s 3-1 win over Tanzania, boosting the team’s defensive options ahead of the return fixture.

The duo experienced discomfort during Friday’s first-leg encounter at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, raising concerns about their availability for the second leg.

However, head coach Eric Chelle confirmed after the match that both defenders were in good physical condition, easing concerns over their fitness.

Nigeria will aim to build on their two-goal advantage and secure another victory against the Taifa Stars in the return encounter.

Meanwhile, the Super Eagles remain uncertain about the availability of Ademola Lookman, who left the pitch before half-time after sustaining a knee injury.

Explaining the forward’s condition, Chelle said: “Ademola, his knee, he has a little problem. He took a shock, and we don’t know if it was a shock.”

The coach explained that Lookman first experienced discomfort while attempting to score before suffering another knock to the same knee.

“When he tried to score the goal with his left foot, his knee started to feel bad. After that, he took a knock on his knee. This is why he went off the pitch,” he added.