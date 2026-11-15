Eric Chelle Demands Another Super Eagles Win Against Tanzania

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has urged his players to maintain their winning form when Nigeria face Tanzania in Tuesday’s 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier in Zanzibar.

Naija News reports that Nigeria defeated the Taifa Stars 3-1 at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on Friday, November 13, recovering from a first-half equaliser to secure all three points.

Alhassan Yusuf gave the Super Eagles an early lead in the second minute, but Tanzania drew level before half-time. Substitute Tolu Arokodare then scored twice in the second half to seal Nigeria’s win.

The result moved Nigeria to second place in Group L with six points from three matches, one point behind leaders Guinea-Bissau, who drew 1-1 with Madagascar on Thursday.

Despite the win, Chelle warned that his players must repeat the performance in the return fixture, insisting that the result in Uyo would count for little without another win.

The Nigerian coach expressed disappointment with his team’s failure to protect their early advantage after Yusuf’s opening goal.

“They have nothing, and you give them something to eat. So they took it,” Chelle said at his post-match press conference.

He stressed the importance of maintaining concentration and approaching Tuesday’s encounter with the same determination.

“We have to go to Tanzania to win this game. So I am happy for the players because, you know, it is not easy. But the reality is nothing. We have the second game after. The most important is the next game,” he said.

Chelle also revealed that the team were determined to bounce back from their disappointing 3-0 defeat to Guinea-Bissau in their previous qualifying match.

“We played badly against Guinea-Bissau. We spoke to the players after the game, and our motivation was to bounce back. We played under pressure. This victory is good, but it is important that we think about the next game, which we must also win,” he added.

Meanwhile, Nigeria will be without Ademola Lookman for the return fixture after the forward sustained a knee ligament injury during Friday’s match.

The Atletico Madrid attacker, who assisted Yusuf’s opening goal, was forced off in first-half stoppage time and replaced by Moses Simon.

However, Calvin Bassey and Benjamin Fredrick have reportedly recovered after suffering cramps during the encounter and are expected to be available for Tuesday’s game.

Tanzania have already secured qualification for the 2027 AFCON as co-hosts, leaving Nigeria, Guinea-Bissau and Madagascar to battle for the remaining Group L qualification spot.

The Super Eagles will take on the Taifa Stars at the Amaan Stadium in Zanzibar on Tuesday, 17 November, with kick-off scheduled for 2pm Nigerian time.