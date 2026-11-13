Eric Chelle Explains Maduka Okoye’s Super Eagles Omission

Super Eagles head coach Éric Chelle has insisted that Maduka Okoye remains eligible for future selection despite leaving the Udinese goalkeeper out of Nigeria’s squad for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying fixtures against Tanzania.

Naija News reports that Maduka Okoye was a notable omission from the squad announced for the double-header against the Taifa Stars, prompting questions about his absence from the national team.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference ahead of Friday’s Matchday Three encounter at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, Chelle said his decision was based on his assessment of the goalkeeper’s performances and conduct within the squad.

The Franco-Malian coach stressed that Okoye had not been permanently excluded from the team, describing his absence as a personal selection decision.

“Maduka Okoye is still part of the national team, but I made my choice,” Chelle said.

“The national team is not closed to him or to other players.

“My choice was based on what you do on the pitch and around the pitch. You need to have a good position in the group. How do you feel in the group? How do you feel when you’re in that group? Everything on and around the pitch matters.

“After that, I had my tactical thinking, and I made the best choice for the team.”