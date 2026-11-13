Super Eagles Of Nigeria Beat Tanzania As Arokodare Scores Brace In AFCON Qualifier

The Super Eagles of Nigeria opened their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying campaign with a 3-1 win over Tanzania at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on Friday.

Alhassan Yusuf gave the Super Eagles an early advantage in the second minute, finishing Ademola Lookman’s pass to put the hosts ahead in the Group L encounter.

Tanzania responded in the 32nd minute when Alphonce Mabula Msanga converted Novatus Miroshi’s assist to restore parity.

Nigeria suffered a blow shortly before half-time as Lookman picked up an injury and made way for Moses Simon in the 45th minute.

Head coach Eric Chelle introduced Tolu Arokodare and Moses Usor at the start of the second half, and both substitutes played key roles in Nigeria’s victory.

Arokodare restored Nigeria’s lead in the 52nd minute with a header from Wilfred Ndidi’s assist before doubling the advantage eight minutes later. The striker completed his brace by converting a pass from Usor in the 60th minute.

The Super Eagles maintained their two-goal advantage until the final whistle to secure all three points.

The result leaves Nigeria second in Group L with six points from three matches, one behind leaders Guinea-Bissau, who have seven points.

Madagascar occupy third place with two points, while Tanzania remain bottom of the group with one point.