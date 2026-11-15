Lookman Ruled Out Of Nigeria’s AFCON Qualifier Against Tanzania

Super Eagles forward, Ademola Lookman, will miss Nigeria’s 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Tanzania on Tuesday, November 16, after suffering a knee ligament injury.

Naija News gathered that the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) confirmed the development on Saturday after a scan revealed the extent of the injury the Atletico Madrid forward sustained during Friday’s 3-1 win over Tanzania in Uyo.

The Super Eagles media team also announced the diagnosis in a statement, ruling Lookman out of the return fixture in Zanzibar.

“Scan has revealed Ademola Lookman suffered a sprain in his knee ligament during yesterday’s match. This rules him out of Nigeria’s next AFCON qualifier versus Tanzania in Zanzibar on Tuesday,” the team said.

Lookman started the Group L encounter and provided the assist for Alhassan Yusuf’s second-minute opener. However, the 28-year-old left the pitch in the 44th minute after experiencing discomfort in his knee, with Moses Simon replacing him.

Head coach Eric Chelle had expressed concerns about the injury after the match, explaining that Lookman initially felt pain while attempting to shoot before sustaining another knock to the same knee.

Meanwhile, Chelle confirmed that defenders Calvin Bassey and Benjamin Fredrick were in good physical condition after recovering from cramps during the encounter.

The Nigerian coach also praised substitute Tolu Arokodare, who scored twice in the second half to help the Super Eagles secure all three points.

Chelle attributed the striker’s impact to his physical presence and ability to attack crosses, particularly after Nigeria adopted a more direct approach in the second half.

“When you put the ball inside the box, maybe actually he is the best striker,” Chelle said.

Nigeria will face Tanzania at the Amaan Stadium in Zanzibar on Tuesday, with kick-off scheduled for 2pm Nigerian time.

The Super Eagles have six points from three matches in Group L, one behind leaders Guinea-Bissau, as they continue their campaign to qualify for the 2027 AFCON.