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Roma Consider January Move For Ademola Lookman

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By Ernest Victor
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Ademola Lookman
Ademola Lookman

Key Takeaways

  • According to La Repubblica, AS Roma are considering a move for Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman ahead of the January 2027 transfer window.
  • Lookman has scored two goals and provided one assist in 15 appearances for Atletico Madrid this season, struggling for regular playing time.
  • Roma could hold initial talks with Lookman’s representatives in early December 2026 and want to establish Atletico’s willingness to release him before deciding on an offer.

AS Roma are considering a move for Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman ahead of the January 2027 transfer window as they look to strengthen their attacking options for the second half of the season.

Naija News reports that Ademola Lookman, 29, has struggled for regular playing time at Atletico Madrid this season, recording just two goals and one assist in 15 appearances across all competitions.

Lookman’s limited involvement has raised questions about his future at the Spanish club, particularly after he remained an unused substitute during Atletico’s 2-1 home defeat to Barcelona last weekend.

According to Italian newspaper La Repubblica, Roma’s sporting management have identified the Nigerian international as a potential transfer target as they assess options for the January window.

The Serie A club are reportedly considering an approach and could hold initial discussions with the player’s representatives in the first weeks of December 2026 to establish his situation in Madrid.

Roma want to determine whether Atletico would be willing to release the forward before deciding whether to submit a formal offer when the transfer window opens.

A possible reunion with Roma manager Gian Piero Gasperini could also strengthen the prospect of a move, given their successful partnership at Atalanta.

Lookman enjoyed some of the best moments of his career under the Italian tactician, becoming a key figure in Atalanta’s attack.

His standout performance came in the 2024 UEFA Europa League final, where he scored a hat-trick to inspire Atalanta to a 3-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen and secure the club’s first major European trophy.

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Author:

Ernest Victor
Ernest Victor

Ernest Victor is a news writer at Naija News with over 12 years of experience in journalism, specialising in news reporting, writing and editing. He holds a Bachelor of Science (BSc) degree in Mass Communication from Kwara State University and a Master of Science (MSc) degree in the same field from the University of Lagos.
Before joining Naija News as a sports writer in 2021, Ernest worked with several digital and mainstream media organisations (Lagos Traffic Radio and Lasgidi FM), where he gained extensive experience in news presentation, interviewing, news gathering, storytelling and editorial production. You can reach him via Email: Ernestvictor@naijanews.com

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