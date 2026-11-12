Roma Consider January Move For Ademola Lookman

AS Roma are considering a move for Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman ahead of the January 2027 transfer window as they look to strengthen their attacking options for the second half of the season.

Naija News reports that Ademola Lookman, 29, has struggled for regular playing time at Atletico Madrid this season, recording just two goals and one assist in 15 appearances across all competitions.

Lookman’s limited involvement has raised questions about his future at the Spanish club, particularly after he remained an unused substitute during Atletico’s 2-1 home defeat to Barcelona last weekend.

According to Italian newspaper La Repubblica, Roma’s sporting management have identified the Nigerian international as a potential transfer target as they assess options for the January window.

The Serie A club are reportedly considering an approach and could hold initial discussions with the player’s representatives in the first weeks of December 2026 to establish his situation in Madrid.

Roma want to determine whether Atletico would be willing to release the forward before deciding whether to submit a formal offer when the transfer window opens.

A possible reunion with Roma manager Gian Piero Gasperini could also strengthen the prospect of a move, given their successful partnership at Atalanta.

Lookman enjoyed some of the best moments of his career under the Italian tactician, becoming a key figure in Atalanta’s attack.

His standout performance came in the 2024 UEFA Europa League final, where he scored a hat-trick to inspire Atalanta to a 3-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen and secure the club’s first major European trophy.