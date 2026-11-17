Former England captain Wayne Rooney has revealed that he contemplated suicide while battling depression during his successful spell at Manchester United.

Wayne Rooney, 41, disclosed that he struggled with serious mental health problems and turned to alcohol to cope, despite being married to Coleen Rooney and having welcomed their first child, Kai, in 2009.

Speaking on the Life At The Midpoint with Gabby Logan podcast, Rooney said he sometimes spent two days drinking at home and withdrew from social activities as his condition worsened.

The former striker admitted that his struggles became so severe that he considered taking his own life and avoided public places.

“I can look back and say I was selfish, but I knew I was going through something which I was really struggling to deal with,” he said.

“Then I didn’t want Kai seeing me like that, so that’s why I’d hide away as well.

“I got to a place where you’re contemplating suicide. You just didn’t want to be around anyone. I didn’t want to see people in the streets. I didn’t want to go into shops.

“I was always comfortable on a football pitch, but everything else (I) really struggled with it.”

Rooney, Manchester United’s all-time leading goalscorer with 253 goals, said the pressure to maintain his public image made it difficult to acknowledge his mental health challenges.

He explained that he feared admitting his struggles would make him appear weak, particularly as a professional footballer.

“You don’t want to show any weakness, so you try to mask it,” he added.

“Even though I knew the position I was in, it was difficult to actually admit that I was in that position because I felt like you feel less of a man if you like for doing that.”

The former England international eventually sought professional help and began working with a therapist to understand and manage his condition.

He also credited his wife, Coleen, with playing a crucial role in his recovery, saying she remained supportive during one of the most difficult periods of their marriage.

“Coleen helped me massively. She could have walked away, it was that bad, but she stuck by me and helped me get through it,” he said.

Rooney left Manchester United in 2017 after winning five Premier League titles and the Champions League, among other honours.

He subsequently played for Everton, DC United and Derby County before moving into management.

His most recent managerial appointment was at Plymouth Argyle, where he departed in December 2024.