Kunle Afolayan’s Son, Dieko, Opens Up On Sexual Assault, Suicide Attempts

Nollywood filmmaker Kunle Afolayan’s son, Dieko Afolayan, has recounted his painful experiences with bullying, sexual assault and multiple suicide attempts, saying he has found a new purpose in life despite his past struggles.

Dieko disclosed this during an interview on ‘The Morayo Show’ on Monday, where he spoke about his journey towards healing, self-discovery and overcoming difficult experiences, Naija News reports.

The filmmaker’s son revealed that he had attempted suicide several times and once tried to swallow broken glass because he felt he did not belong.

“There were so many times I would cry. I remember a time I tried to ingest broken glass because I felt I did not belong here,” he said.

He also disclosed that he was a survivor of sexual assault, adding that his painful experiences had taught him that his past should not determine his identity or future.

“I have tried so many times to commit suicide, and I am also a victim of sexual assault. However, I have realised that these experiences do not define who I am, where I get to or what I do with myself,” he said.

Reflecting on his journey from pain to purpose, Dieko admitted that the process had not been easy, especially because of the difficult experiences he had endured.

“Moving from pain to purpose has not been easy, especially knowing that you are going to be doing a lot of difficult things, having been through difficult experiences,” he said.

He urged people going through difficult times to practise self-compassion and avoid being too hard on themselves.

According to him, learning to challenge negative thoughts and look at situations from different perspectives helped change his outlook on life.

“I feel like if there is anything anyone should practise, it is self-compassion,” he added.

Dieko also spoke about how he began to discover his purpose through hosting and presenting programmes while in school.

He said the positive reactions he received from people after his presentations helped him realise that he could use his voice to make a difference in society.

The experience, he explained, made him understand that he had a responsibility to speak up for people who could not speak for themselves.

“I realised that I came into this world for something. I have a mission on earth, and that is to make people feel something and use my voice for the voiceless,” he said.

He further acknowledged the role his family, particularly his mother, played in helping him through his personal struggles.

Dieko expressed gratitude to his mother and other family members for their encouragement and support throughout his difficult moments.