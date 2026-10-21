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Mexico Approves Reno Omokri As Nigeria’s Ambassador

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By Enioluwa Adeniyi
Reno Omokri
Reno Omokri

Key Takeaways

  • Reno Omokri announced on Tuesday that Mexico’s government had formally accepted his appointment as Nigeria’s ambassador to the country.
  • Omokri said Mexican Chargé d’Affaires José Manuel Briseño Flores delivered the approval document to Ambassador Babagana Wakil, Director of Protocol at Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs Ministry.
  • The approval also covers Omokri’s concurrent accreditation to Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua, where he will represent Nigeria from his base in Mexico City.

The Government of Mexico has accepted the appointment of Reno Omokri as Nigeria’s ambassador to the Central American country.

Naija News reports that Omokri announced the development on his 𝕏 handle on Tuesday.

He said the Chargé d’Affaires of the Mexican Embassy in Abuja, José Manuel Briseño Flores, formally presented the agrément, the diplomatic document signifying Mexico’s approval of his appointment, to the Director of Protocol at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Babagana Wakil.

The agrément also covers his concurrent accreditation to Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua, meaning he will represent Nigeria in the three countries from his base in Mexico City.

Expressing gratitude over the approval, Omokri wrote, “To God be the glory, the Chargé d’affaires of the Embassy of the United Mexican States in Abuja, Mr José Manuel Briseño Flores, today in Abuja delivered the agrément from the Government of the United Mexican States accepting me, Bemigho Reno Omokri, to serve as Ambassador Extraordinaire and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to the United Mexican States, with concurrent accreditation to the Republic of Guatemala, the Republic of Honduras, and the Republic of Nicaragua, to the Director of Protocol of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, His Excellency, Ambassador Babagana Wakil.”

Omokri was among the ambassadorial nominees sent to the Senate by President Bola Tinubu in November 2025.

Others on the list included former Minister of Aviation Femi Fani-Kayode and former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission Mahmood Yakubu.

The Senate screened and confirmed the nominees in December 2025.

On March 6, 2026, the President approved the posting of 65 ambassadors-designate and high commissioners to their various missions, with Omokri deployed to Mexico City.

Author:

Enioluwa Adeniyi
Enioluwa Adeniyi

Assistant Editor @Naija News, Industrial psychologist, Vocalist, Music Director, Musician. Email: enioluwa@naijanews.com

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