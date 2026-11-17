The Super Eagles of Nigeria dropped two valuable points in their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying campaign after playing out a goalless draw against Tanzania earlier today, November 17.

The match, played at Amaan Stadium in Zanzibar, saw the visitors struggle to convert their attacking dominance into goals despite creating several scoring opportunities.

Eric Chelle’s side enjoyed 51 per cent possession and registered 22 shots, compared with Tanzania’s 14. However, Nigeria managed only two shots on target, while the hosts recorded one.

The Super Eagles also created two big chances but failed to take either as Tanzania defended resolutely to earn a point at home.

Chelle made several changes in an attempt to find a breakthrough, introducing Akor Adams and Alex Iwobi for Taiwo Awoniyi and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru in the 61st minute.

Tochukwu Nnadi and Alhassan Yusuf later replaced Moses Usor and Wilfred Ndidi, while Ola Aina came on for Bruno Onyemaechi in the 82nd minute.

However, the substitutions failed to change the outcome as Tanzania held firm until the final whistle.

The draw leaves Nigeria with seven points from four matches, having recorded two wins, one draw and one defeat.

Guinea-Bissau also have seven points but occupy the top spot in Group L on goal difference. They have a game in hand against Madagascar at 5 p.m. today.

Tanzania sit third with two points from four matches, while Madagascar are fourth with two points from three games.