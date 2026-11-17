Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi and goalkeeper Francis Uzoho have urged Nigeria to defeat Tanzania in today’s 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier in Zanzibar to move temporarily to the top of Group L.

Naija News reports that the Super Eagles will take on the Taifa Stars at the Amaan Stadium, knowing that a win would lift them above group leaders Guinea-Bissau, who have seven points from four matches.

Ndidi said the players were determined to secure all three points, stressing that every remaining fixture would be crucial to Nigeria’s qualification hopes.

“We try as much as possible to win every game. Every game that comes our way now sets up the top of the table, so the most important one is the one for today. We get it done and we move to the next one,” he said.

The midfielder also urged his teammates to remain disciplined, work together and stick to their game plan despite the pressure.

Uzoho, meanwhile, warned against distractions, insisting that the team must concentrate on its performance rather than events outside the pitch.

“The most important thing is to focus on our game, not to look at what is happening behind the scenes or around us,” he told Puyaka.

The goalkeeper described Nigeria’s 3-1 win over Tanzania in the first leg in Uyo as a confidence booster but acknowledged that the visitors had put up a strong fight.

Alhassan Yusuf opened the scoring before substitute Tolu Arokodare scored twice to seal the win following tactical adjustments in the second half.

Head coach Eric Chelle also expects a difficult encounter, predicting that Tanzania will be motivated to secure a positive result in front of their home supporters.

“I think now they are at home and they will want to win. For us, we are ready to have a good game. The trip wasn’t easy but we are motivated to win this game,” Chelle said at Monday’s pre-match press conference.

The Franco-Malian added that his tactical decisions would depend on his football philosophy, available players and the opposition. He also called on Nigerians to continue supporting the team.

Nigeria occupy second place in Group L with six points from three matches, one behind Guinea-Bissau, who drew 1-1 with Madagascar on Friday.

Victory in Zanzibar would take the Super Eagles to the top of the group, at least temporarily, before Guinea-Bissau face Madagascar at 5 p.m. later today, November 17.

Tanzania have already secured qualification for the 2027 AFCON as co-hosts alongside Kenya and Uganda, leaving Nigeria, Guinea-Bissau and Madagascar to battle for the remaining qualification spot in the group.

The Taifa Stars will be seeking their first victory in the qualifying campaign, while Nigeria will aim to end a run of four consecutive away matches without a win.

The Super Eagles have won six and drawn three of their nine previous meetings with Tanzania, who are yet to defeat Nigeria.