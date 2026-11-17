All 19 people aboard a Russian military transport aircraft have been confirmed dead after the plane crashed in the Siberian region of Kemerovo.

The aircraft reportedly went down on Tuesday in an uninhabited area near the village of Yagunovo.

Russia’s Defence Ministry confirmed the incident, saying the An-12 military transport plane was on a scheduled flight when it crashed.

According to the state-owned TASS news agency, the ministry said all 19 people on board, including the crew members, died in the incident.

The preliminary investigation suggests that a technical fault may have caused the crash.

The ministry added that a commission from the Russian Aerospace Forces had been sent to the scene to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Kemerovo Region Governor, Ilya Seredyuk, had earlier announced the crash in a post on Telegram.

He described the incident as an aviation accident near Yagunovo, adding that an aircraft travelling through the region was believed to have crashed.

A viral footage shared by the governor showed several fire engines and ambulances at the crash site, with their emergency lights flashing in the dark.

Meanwhile, Russian authorities are yet to establish the exact cause of the crash as of the time of filing this report, Naija News understands.