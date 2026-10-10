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Dangote Refinery Hikes Diesel Price

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By Richard Ogunsile
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Aliko Dangote
Aliko Dangote

Key Takeaways

  • Dangote Refinery raised its gantry price for Automotive Gas Oil by ₦100 per litre, moving diesel from ₦1,700 to ₦1,800.
  • The hike came three days after Dangote Refinery cut diesel by ₦80, dropping the gantry price from ₦1,780 to ₦1,700.
  • Depot operators sold diesel at about ₦1,905 per litre on Saturday, while Abuja retail prices stayed around ₦1,960 to ₦1,980 per litre.

Diesel buyers may face higher costs as Dangote Refinery has raised its gantry price of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) by ₦100 per litre, just days after reducing the price.

According to Daily Post, a survey on Saturday showed that the refinery increased its diesel price from ₦1,700 to ₦1,800 per litre.

Naija News reports that the latest adjustment reverses part of the ₦80 reduction the refinery announced three days earlier, when the price dropped from ₦1,780 to ₦1,700 per litre.

Despite the increase, Dangote Refinery’s diesel remained cheaper than supplies from several depot owners.

Pivot, African Terminal, Integrated and other depot operators were selling diesel at ₦1,905 per litre as of Saturday, leaving the refinery’s price ₦105 lower.

However, the latest increase could put further pressure on retail diesel prices in Abuja and neighbouring areas, where the product was selling between ₦1,960 and ₦1,980 per litre.

The development comes amid high crude oil prices in the international market.

According to the report, Brent crude was selling at $104 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) stood at $91 per barrel as of the time of filing this report.

Author:

Richard Ogunsile
Richard Ogunsile

Journalist & Media Enthusiast | Web & Graphics Designer | Content Creator | Entrepreneur | Passionate about stories that inspire and services that solve problems. Also gospel music Minister, Coach and Sportsman. Contact: [email protected]

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