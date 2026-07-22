‘He Wanted To Use Me For Ransom Payment’ – Ndume Accuses Kaigame

The senator representing Borno South, Ali Ndume, has alleged that a man identified as Samaila Kaigame attempted to involve him in the payment of a ₦5 billion ransom demanded for kidnapped victims.

Naija News reports that Ndume said Kaigame, who reportedly presented himself as the leader of the Borno South Youth Alliance (BOSYA), repeatedly contacted him and claimed that Boko Haram had demanded the money to release abducted persons.

The lawmaker spoke during an interview on Arise Television’s Prime Time on Tuesday.

According to Ndume, Kaigame accused him of refusing to contribute to efforts to secure the victims’ release and attempted to pressure him into supporting the alleged ransom payment.

The senator said, “Kaigame demanded ransom, calling me to say Boko Haram was asking for ₦5 billion.

“He wanted to use me for the payment of ransom. I began suspecting him when he demanded that I contribute towards the payment of ransom.”

Ndume said he subsequently tried to link Kaigame with security agencies and other relevant authorities. He, however, did not disclose whether the security agencies opened an investigation into the claims.

The former Senate Chief Whip said he could not confirm whether the Federal Government paid any money to secure the release of the victims.

He maintained that he opposed both ransom payments and negotiations with the terrorist group.

He further stated, “I cannot speak for the government if the ransom was paid or not.

“I do not and will never support the payment of ransom or negotiations with Boko Haram.”

The senator suggested that the controversy surrounding Kaigame’s alleged contacts with Boko Haram could be politically motivated.

He recalled that he had previously been accused of links with the terrorist organisation after someone claiming to be a member of the group contacted him by telephone.

Ndume said, “I can relate all these to politics because the government did that at one time.

“In 2011, it was alleged just because somebody who claimed to be a Boko Haram member called my number and then I picked, they roped you into it.”

Ndume also questioned the credibility of a video in which Kaigame reportedly claimed to have access to members of Boko Haram.

According to the senator, the account contained inconsistencies.

“The same thing now. If you watch the video, you can find contradictions there from the beginning because this is somebody who is claiming that he has contact with Boko Haram,” he said.