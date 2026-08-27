Kwara Lawmaker Dumps APC

The member representing Edu State Constituency in the Kwara State House of Assembly, Saba Gideon, has resigned from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News reports that Gideon, who chairs the House Committee on Livestock, said his decision stemmed from concerns over what he described as a lack of internal democracy, fairness, and inclusiveness within the ruling party.

The lawmaker confirmed his resignation to Punch during a telephone conversation in Ilorin on Thursday.

In a resignation letter dated August 19, 2026, and addressed to the APC Ward Chairman of Tsaragi Ward 3 in Edu Local Government Area, Gideon said he had reached the decision after consultations with his constituents and other stakeholders.

He stated, “I hereby formally resign my membership of the All Progressives Congress, effective immediately.”

Explaining his decision, the lawmaker said recent developments within the party had prompted him to reconsider his continued membership.

He stated, “This decision follows careful reflection and consultations with my constituents and key stakeholders.

“Recent developments within the party, particularly concerning internal democracy, fairness and inclusiveness, have led me to take this decision.

“I remain committed to serving the people of Edu State Constituency, Kwara State, and Nigeria with integrity, dedication, and accountability.

“Thank you for the opportunity to serve and for the support received during my membership of the party.”

The lawmaker did not indicate which political party he intends to join.

Gideon’s resignation comes months after his relationship with the Kwara State House of Assembly became strained following his suspension from the legislature.

The Assembly suspended him for three months on December 18, 2025, after accusing him of secretly recording a closed-door meeting and sharing the audio with an unauthorised person.

The motion for his suspension was moved by the House Leader, Abdulkadir Magaji, who cited provisions of the Assembly’s rules on legislative privileges as well as the Legislative Houses (Powers and Privileges) Act, 2017.

The Speaker, Yakubu Danladi-Salihu, had argued that the alleged unauthorised recording and circulation of the proceedings could damage the reputation of the legislature.

“Hon. Gideon’s conduct amounted to contempt and a breach of privilege,” the Speaker said while announcing the resolution.

The Assembly subsequently directed the lawmaker to submit a written apology during his suspension. Gideon, however, rejected the action and challenged it before the court.

In February 2026, the Kwara State High Court ruled in his favour, declaring the suspension unconstitutional, unlawful and without legal effect.

The court held that the Assembly’s decision, which was reached through a motion without prior notice, violated the lawmaker’s rights.

It further ruled that the suspension was not supported by the relevant provisions of the Legislative Houses (Powers and Privileges) Act or the rules of the Assembly.